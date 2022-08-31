Kevin’s Evening Forecast | August 31th, 2022

By Kevin Corriveau and WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Tuesday everyone!!! We had a day full of showers and even some thunderstorms, but those are now on their way out. The last line of showers exited early this evening. Now what is ahead of us is some really beautiful weather. This cold front is ushering in some drier and milder air. Expect to see a bit of fog in the morning. Then the fog will give way to 48 hours of mostly clear skies. Temperatures will be mild for the next day or so, then they’ll begin to ramp up into the weekend.

Saturday is looking really nice and warm, but there is still a bit of uncertainty on developing showers and storms for some areas on Sunday and Monday. None of those areas of showers should be a washout, but some brief respite from the sun.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Mostly clear: Low: 57

Thursday: Mostly sunny: High 84

Friday: Partly cloudy: High 89

Saturday: Mostly cloudy: High 89

