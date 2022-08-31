Man flown to the hospital after rollover crash

NORTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A man was flown to the hospital on Monday following a rollover crash in Randolph County.

Deputies received a call in reference of a two-vehicle accident in Norton at the intersection of Rt. 48 and Rt. 51, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers said they saw a black Ford Focus with front end damage facing westbound in the eastbound lane and a white Chevrolet Suburban upside down with extensive damage in the eastbound lane.

The driver of the Chevrolet had to be flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital due to severe injuries to his back and head, officers said.

According to Sheriff Robert Elbon, the extent of the driver’s injuries are unknown at this time.

The driver of the Ford was cited for failure to yield at an intersection and was uninjured.

The accident is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.