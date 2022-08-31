Man tells officers he was driving to a mountain ‘to see the stars’ after vehicle flip

BOWDEN, W.Va (WDTV) - A man was uninjured after a rollover crash in Bowden early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the crash on Stuart Memorial Drive in Randolph County around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

The RCSO said the driver “was driving to the top of the mountain to see the stars” when he lost control of his vehicle and flipped.

There were no injuries in the accident.

Randolph County EMS and the Elkins Fire Department also responded to the accident.

