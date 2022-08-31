Morgantown Police Department still searching for more officers

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Chief of Morgantown Police, Eric Powell, was asked to give a presentation to Morgantown City Council regarding the state of the department.

There was a police shortage not just in our area but nationwide.

Morgantown had been short on officers for quite some time, with 59 out of 76 positions filled.

Powell explained that four of the officers were recently hired and would go to the academy in January for certification, which would take 13 weeks.

However, he said, despite the shortage. There were always officers on the clock.

“At no time that we have a shift working is there less than four officers working at a time. It’s our minimum mandate and the department’s minimum standard,” Powell added.

He said there were several downsides to having less manpower. One was response time.

The average national response time was 10 minutes. While Morgantown’s was on the lower end of the scale. It had increased slightly over the past year.

“The last time I checked it was 3.9. It has increased to about 4.6 this year. So that is a decent indicator of how it is affecting us,” he said.

Powell added they were working on their recruitment strategies and created the department’s website to offer more information about working for Morgantown Police.

They made modifications to add more testing dates and offered opportunities for assistance to those looking to apply.

He said he believes some of the media attention regarding police over the past few years has discouraged some from becoming officers.

Powell added that he tells Morgantown officers that they need to take that element of potential criticism out of their heads while working.

“I don’t want it to affect the way you respond to calls. I don’t want it to affect what you’re thinking about when you’re responding to calls,” he said.

Powell said the department’s website was the best resource to find out how to apply.

