Morgantown vs. Bridgeport game to be featured as Opioid Abuse Prevention Game of the Week

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Attorney General’s office will feature the Morgantown High School vs. Bridgeport High School gridiron matchup as an Opioid Abuse Prevention Game of the Week.

Throughout each week, the initiative engages with student athletes, coaches, school officials and communities across West Virginia. Representatives from the Attorney General’s Office inform the respective coaches as to the dangers of opioid use and provide educational material for display and distribution in the schools to foster more discussion of the issue.

The week culminates with the Attorney General’s Office staffing an information booth at each of the select sporting events to distribute opioid abuse awareness materials.

“Prevention remains key in tackling the devastation wrought by opioid abuse once and for all,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Each week this initiative provides yet another opportunity to present lifesaving information to communities across West Virginia. Without education, addiction can begin with treatment for the most routine of injuries, so it is crucial that we inform everyone – young and old – about the risks of prescription opioids in hopes that added awareness can make the difference in stopping senseless death.”

The initiative, now in its sixth year, is part of a broader partnership to tackle opioid use in high school athletics. It involves the Attorney General’s Office, West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission and the West Virginia Board of Medicine.

“We think this partnership is important because it will help bring awareness of the opioid crisis to our students, educators, parents and guardians, and community members,” said John Bowers, assistant principal and athletic director at Morgantown. “This collaborative effort between our school and the Office of the West Virginia Attorney General will help to educate all stakeholders as we attempt to prevent opioid abuse in our community.”

Opioid painkillers may temporarily relieve pain, but do nothing to address the underlying injury and can have serious side effects. The medication also carries striking similarities to heroin, the Attorney General said.

The Attorney General and his partners worry the unnecessary usage of opioid painkillers to treat athletic injuries could lead to increased dependence, abuse and addiction.

Parents and caregivers are urged to discuss alternative treatment plans with their child’s healthcare provider. Such alternatives include physical, occupational and massage therapy, along with chiropractic medicine, acupuncture and over-the-counter medications.

If an opioid proves necessary, parents and caregivers are encouraged to only use the medication as directed, closely monitor their child’s use, safely dispose of any unused pills and talk about the inherent dangers of misuse, abuse and sharing.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: WDTV)
WVSP investigating complaint against Bridgeport trooper
Medical examiner called after Clarksburg man falls out of apartment window
UPDATE: Medical examiner called after Clarksburg man falls out of apartment window
Paul White
Man wanted in hit-and-run of boy, 7, turns himself in
Family and friends look for "Justice for Jason."
Family and friends look for “Justice for Jason”
Sparkz
Electric battery maker to locate factory in northern WVa

Latest News

West Virginia Turnpike
400,000 vehicles expected to travel on Turnpike during Labor Day weekend
West Virginia's archery and crossbow hunting seasons open Sept. 24. (Photo Courtesy: West...
Archery, crossbow seasons set to open next month
Bridge closed
Work to replace Tucker County bridge to begin this week
Electric battery maker to locate factory in northern WVa