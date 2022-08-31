Popular Clarksburg Restaurant Reopening September 9th

POPULAR RESTAURANT REOPENING
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - If you’re a Clarksburg native then you may remember Kelly’s Irish pub.

The restaurant that came before Policanos now Kelly’s is making a return to third street in downtown Clarksburg this Friday.

“This Friday September 2nd we are bringing Kelly’s back and it’s going to be called Kelly’s 2.0 the sequel so we are really excited”, Matt Policano, Owner of Kelly’s 2.0.

The soft opening coincides with the Italian heritage festival so owner Matt Policano can pay homage to his roots.

“My family and my grandparents and ancestors are from Italy it does mean a lot to us just to get this younger generation to step up and carry on the tradition that our grandparents have taught us and to own a business in downtown Clarksburg following in the past of my grandfather it does mean a lot”, Matt Policano, Owner of Kelly’s 2.0.

Even though the name has changed the atmosphere and community presence will always be there.

“I’m excited to bring it back and I’m sure all of Clarksburg is and all of Harrison county I want to have a bar and grill they can be proud of and carry that tradition on”, Matt Policano, Owner of Kelly’s 2.0.

Kelly’s 2.0 will be closed after Sunday September 4th but they will reopen their doors for good September 9th.

