Several Clarksburg streets to close for Italian Heritage Festival

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - There are several streets that will close beginning on Thursday for this weekend’s Italian Heritage Festival.

According to the City of Clarksburg, streets will begin closing at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1 in downtown Clarksburg.

The following streets will not re-open again until Monday, Sept. 5:

Main Street from Chestnut to 2nd Street

5th Street from Washington to Main Street

2nd Street from Washington to Main Street

4th Street from Traders Alley to Main Street

Parking along the above closed streets will not be available after 12 p.m. on Thursday. Officials said the City will begin bagging parking meters along planned closed streets at 12 p.m.

Vehicles parked along closed streets should be moved before 2 p.m.

Officials said other streets will close for the parade Saturday. However, the exact streets have not been listed yet.

