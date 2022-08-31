Several Clarksburg streets to close for Italian Heritage Festival

(Madeline Edwards)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - There are several streets that will close beginning on Thursday for this weekend’s Italian Heritage Festival.

According to the City of Clarksburg, streets will begin closing at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1 in downtown Clarksburg.

The following streets will not re-open again until Monday, Sept. 5:

  • Main Street from Chestnut to 2nd Street
  • 5th Street from Washington to Main Street
  • 2nd Street from Washington to Main Street
  • 4th Street from Traders Alley to Main Street

Parking along the above closed streets will not be available after 12 p.m. on Thursday. Officials said the City will begin bagging parking meters along planned closed streets at 12 p.m.

Vehicles parked along closed streets should be moved before 2 p.m.

Officials said other streets will close for the parade Saturday. However, the exact streets have not been listed yet.

Stick with 5 News for the latest updates on road closures for the Italian Heritage Festival.

Click here for the latest from the City of Clarksburg.

