West Virginia DNR updates regulations for coyote night hunting

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Updates to the regulations for coyote night hunting were recently approved by the West Virginia Natural Resources Commission.

Officials said using any color artificial light or night vision technology, including image intensification, thermal imaging or active illumination, for coyote hunting in West Virginia is permitted between Sept. 1 and Dec. 31 on private land.

Hunting coyotes at night requires written permission from the landowner and prior notification to the local Natural Resources Police Officer or the DNR District Office during normal business hours, according to DNR officials.

The hunter or landowner must provide the hunter’s name, the landowner’s name and the hunting location.

Click here for more information.

