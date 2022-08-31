Work to replace Tucker County bridge to begin this week

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Work to temporarily replace a bridge with a key connection between Randolph, Tucker and Grant Counties will soon be underway.

Work to install a temporary replacement for the Laneville Bridge in Tucker County is scheduled to begin on Thursday, Sept. 8.

Work on the bridge is expected to last until early November, according to the West Virginia Department of Transportation.

The bridge provides access to the community of Laneville, the Red Creek trailhead, Dolly Sods Wilderness and other recreational facilities.

It was built and is maintained by the U.S. Forest Service, but is on a road maintained by the WVDOH.

Forest Service officials announced on that an $800,000 contract was awarded to A.L.L. Construction, Inc. of Mt. Storm, West Virginia, to complete the Laneville Bridge Replacement Project.

The temporary bridge will restore access to local communities until a permanent bridge can be built, officials said.

“We are doing everything we can to expedite this project and minimize the impact to the local Laneville community,” said Jon Morgan, Forest Service District Ranger. “While the bridge replacement project will cause some disruption for a short time, we are very optimistic that the project will be complete before winter arrives.”

The WVDOH has agreed to design a permanent bridge to be built downstream of the existing span once the temporary bridge is constructed.

The Forest Service intends to pay for the new bridge with funding from the Great American Outdoors Act.

