Work to replace Tucker County bridge to begin this week

Bridge closed
Bridge closed
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Work to temporarily replace a bridge with a key connection between Randolph, Tucker and Grant Counties will soon be underway.

Work to install a temporary replacement for the Laneville Bridge in Tucker County is scheduled to begin on Thursday, Sept. 8.

Work on the bridge is expected to last until early November, according to the West Virginia Department of Transportation.

The bridge provides access to the community of Laneville, the Red Creek trailhead, Dolly Sods Wilderness and other recreational facilities.

It was built and is maintained by the U.S. Forest Service, but is on a road maintained by the WVDOH.

Forest Service officials announced on that an $800,000 contract was awarded to A.L.L. Construction, Inc. of Mt. Storm, West Virginia, to complete the Laneville Bridge Replacement Project.

The temporary bridge will restore access to local communities until a permanent bridge can be built, officials said.

“We are doing everything we can to expedite this project and minimize the impact to the local Laneville community,” said Jon Morgan, Forest Service District Ranger. “While the bridge replacement project will cause some disruption for a short time, we are very optimistic that the project will be complete before winter arrives.”

The WVDOH has agreed to design a permanent bridge to be built downstream of the existing span once the temporary bridge is constructed.

The Forest Service intends to pay for the new bridge with funding from the Great American Outdoors Act.

For prior coverage:

Bridge closure causes lengthy detour for residents and campers

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: WDTV)
WVSP investigating complaint against Bridgeport trooper
Medical examiner called after Clarksburg man falls out of apartment window
UPDATE: Medical examiner called after Clarksburg man falls out of apartment window
Paul White
Man wanted in hit-and-run of boy, 7, turns himself in
Family and friends look for "Justice for Jason."
Family and friends look for “Justice for Jason”
Sparkz
Electric battery maker to locate factory in northern WVa

Latest News

West Virginia's archery and crossbow hunting seasons open Sept. 24. (Photo Courtesy: West...
Archery, crossbow seasons set to open next month
Electric battery maker to locate factory in northern WVa
Morgantown Police Department still searching for more officers
WVU fraternity suspended amid hazing investigation