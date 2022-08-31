WVU fraternity suspended for alleged hazing

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A WVU fraternity is suspended amid hazing allegations. WVU suspended Pi Kappa Phi fraternity after reported hazing allegations.

Officials have not released what exactly happened or how many people are involved.

The suspension went into effect immediately and will prevent Pi Kappa Phi from participating in recruitment activities along with participating or attending social functions.

The president and advisor received a letter from the office of Student Rights and Responsibilities notifying them of the suspension.

Matthew Richardson is the director of Center for Fraternal Values and Leadership. He says the hazing is under investigation.

“We are working with the national organization as well who are mirroring out interim suspension with the chapter and will work collaboratively as the investigation goes on to do our best to rectify the situation and hold individuals and the organization accountable.”

Richardson says even though hazing is common on college campuses they take each report seriously.

“Anytime hazing is reported we investigate it and if there is enough information that we feel is a threat to student safety we can take some level of interim action and that’s what we decided to do.”

The hazing claims could also be reviewed for potential criminal charges outside of the University’s Code of Conduct. Richardson says a positive take from this is that students felt compelled to report the hazing incident.

“I would just remind anybody that hazing can be reported anonymously in person or on the phone. They can visit our safety website saftey.wvu.edu. There is a link there where they can report things anonymously. We take everything seriously and we investigate every single allegation that comes forward.”

It’s not the first fraternity to see a suspension recently. Last march Delta Chi was suspended three years for hazing.

Three other fraternities were also sanctioned for violations of WVU’s Student Conduct Code related to fighting.

