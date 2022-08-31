WVU ready for their first test at Backyard Brawl

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Backyard Brawl returns after an 11 year hiatus.

The 105th meeting between the Pitt Panthers and West Virginia Mountaineers means it’s an exciting week to live in the state of country roads.

Both teams have a mutual respect for what the other has done and the emotion that fuels the brawl.

For some Mountaineers, those in their fifth or sixth years, the brawl was a game on a schedule they didn’t think they’d have a chance to play in suiting up as a freshman with the gold-and-blue.

As for anyone, life happens and plans change. Now, it’s given them the opportunity to bring the brawl back, remembering the significance, but keeping those emotions under control has been a focal point for the veterans on the team like Dante Stills.

“I can’t put it into words because inside of me, I really want to be like ‘I’m so excited as a kid but I can’t do that,’” Stills said. “I am excited. This is a game that I always wanted to play in. Inside I’m very up, but I’m also at a level where I can control it and not be too overwhelmed or excited to play. I’m just worried about going out there and doing my job, playing as hard as I can from the first play to the end.”

“2018, my freshman year, I might have known about i,t but it was five years away at that time. When you’re a young kid, you think you’ll come into college and just be here for three years, so I didn’t really know in my head at the time that I was really gonna get the chance to play them. Now its my fifth year, and it just happens to be game one, so it’s really a cool experience. I’m glad I get to be a part of it,” Bryce Ford-Wheaton said.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: WDTV)
WVSP investigating complaint against Bridgeport trooper
Medical examiner called after Clarksburg man falls out of apartment window
UPDATE: Medical examiner called after Clarksburg man falls out of apartment window
Paul White
Man wanted in hit-and-run of boy, 7, turns himself in
Family and friends look for "Justice for Jason."
Family and friends look for “Justice for Jason”
Sparkz
Electric battery maker to locate factory in northern WVa

Latest News

WVU football Stills
WVU’s offense ready to take on Pitt’s defense
JT Daniels
JT Daniels named starting Quarterback for WVU
WVU Men's Soccer
WVU Men’s Soccer defeats Robert Morris in season opener
WVU soccer
WVU women’s soccer comes off first week of game action