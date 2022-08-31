WVU’s offense ready to take on Pitt’s defense

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - One of the biggest announcements from WVU all season came earlier this week.

JT Daniels has been named the team’s starting quarterback.

The question now is how WVU’s offense lines up with a once in a blue moon defense that the Panthers bring.

It is destined to be a brawl. Daniels can lay out beauties and explosive throws that could take some of the focus off the run game, but the pressure the defensive line is known for applying on the quarterback is something Daniels will have to work through.

The Mountaineers won’t want to find themselves in a position where the run game is shut down and the ball can’t get in the air.

It’s a huge veteran, NFL-type talent that returns on the Panthers’ staple part of the program in the defense and defensive line specifically. A line that is one of the top ranked in all of the nation.

It dominates the line of scrimmage, but the Mountaineers bring water to the fire in their offensive line.

They’ve worked to be bigger, stronger and mentally sharper, and they’re ready for their first test to show they can fight with the best of the best. The rest of the team knows it too.

“I feel like our o-line will be one of he best in the Big 12. Just seeing them work from the end of the bowl game until now is unbelievable. I feel like they push themselves to a higher standard. I just feel like they push each other everyday,” said Dante Stills, Defensive Line.

