14 years for West Virginia officer, firefighter in rape case

Former police officer and firefighter sentenced to prison for raping underage girl
Former police officer and firefighter sentenced to prison for raping underage girl(WSAZ archives)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A former police officer and firefighter in West Virginia convicted in a rape case involving a 16-year-old girl was sentenced Wednesday to the maximum of 14 years in prison.

Christopher Lee Osborne was sentenced in federal court in Charleston for his June guilty plea to violating the girl’s civil rights by forcibly raping her at the Danville Fire Department in January 2021.

Osborne, 26, of Uneeda in Boone County, was a part-time officer with the Marmet Police Department and a firefighter with both the Charleston and Danville fire departments. He admitted in court that he used his position and status to forcibly sexually assault the victim in the fire station bunkhouse.

“This result is a testament to the courage of the victim who came forward to tell her story,” Assistant U.S. Attorney General Kristen Clarke said in a statement. “The Department of Justice will continue to seek justice for such victims, and to hold accountable perpetrators who abuse their authority to target the vulnerable.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Medical examiner called after Clarksburg man falls out of apartment window
Medical examiner called after Clarksburg man falls out of apartment window
(Source: WDTV)
WVSP investigating complaint against Bridgeport trooper
coyote (Pixabay)
West Virginia DNR updates regulations for coyote night hunting
Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona
Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations

Latest News

Runaway juveniles
WVSP searching for runaways out of Randolph County
Battery manufacturer coming to Taylor County.
Company coming to Taylor County to create hundreds of jobs for displaced mine workers
West Virginia Chambers Business Summit
Annual business summit creates conversation around West Virginia’s bright future
Several Clarksburg streets to close for Italian Heritage Festival