August Jefferson Award Winner: Chelsey Ratliff

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Once a month, WDTV and Antero Resources award one deserving community member with a Jefferson Award. For the month of August, we’re honoring Chelsey Ratliff.

Chelsey is 13-years old and attends school in Barrackville. 

Two years ago Chelsey’s mom asked her, “What would you do if you could change the world?”

Chelsey decided then to prepare holiday meals for those less fortunate in the Marion County area.  

Congratulations and thank you for all you do! 

Special thanks to Randall Randolph from Antero Resources for presenting the award. 

