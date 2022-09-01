Benjamin Lester Harris, 66, of Fairmont, passed away on August 29, 2022, after a battle with cancer. He was born on December 03, 1955, in Fairmont, the only child of the late and beloved Bennie and Mary Waneta (Lynch) Harris. Ben attended Farmington High School where he was an honor roll student and excelled in sports, especially football and basketball. He later graduated from West Fairmont High School in 1974 and attended Fairmont State University. He went on to become a coal miner, working at Federal No. 2, Barrackville, and Martinka mines. He was a proud member of the UMWA District 31. He supported efforts to protect miners’ rights by attending rallies and protests in many states. He was an avid outdoorsman, who loved hunting, fishing, gardening, and animals, especially his cats. He will be remembered as a beautiful husband, father, and grandfather. He was a wonderful friend and neighbor who welcomed all with generosity and love. He was Roman Catholic by faith and attended St. Joseph’s and St. Peter the Fisherman’s Parish in Fairmont. He is survived by his loving wife, Deborah Ann (Starsick) Harris. The couple celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary on August 27, 2022. He is also survived by two daughters, Jenna Nicole Harris-Pike and her husband Jerry, and Rachel Justine Harris; a beloved grandson, Harrison Bryll Pike; as well as many cherished extended family members. Ben donated his body to the Human Gift Registry. In keeping with his wishes, there will be no services. In his memory, enjoy time outside, eat a good meal, and be with the people you love. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Esophageal Cancer Action Network at ECAN, P.O. Box 243, Stevenson, MD 21153 or at https://ecan.org/give-the-gift-of-hope/. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

