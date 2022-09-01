CAMC, Mon Health officially merge to create Vandalia Health

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two of the state’s largest health systems officially became one on Thursday.

CAMC and Mon Health have joined forces to create Vandalia Health.

The announcement was made Thursday morning.

Officials said the merger is to strength health care throughout the region and to help attract new doctors, nurses and staff throughout West Virginia.

Today is a special day in West Virginia. CAMC Health System and Mon Health System have become one integrated delivery health system named Vandalia Health. Our decades of high quality, nationally recognized programs and services are now brought together to continue our efforts to reduce costs, enhance access and improve outcomes for the communities we serve. We will continue our legacy of service and renowned care delivery as a collaborative system of care.

The move has been months in the making, originally being announced back in March.

With the combined health system, Vandalia will oversee seven hospitals, just under half of the hospitals WVU Medicine operates.

