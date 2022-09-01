Child, 4, found locked in bedroom with boxes blocking access to bathroom, woman charged

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown woman was charged after officers said a 4-year-old child was locked in a bedroom with boxes barricading access to the bathroom while she was at work.

Officers were dispatched to a home in Morgantown Tuesday evening around 10 p.m. for a welfare check, according to a criminal complaint.

The report says officers spoke with Jasmine Burrows, 29, who said she left her home just before 6 p.m. to go to work and that a woman was “supposed to babysit” a 4-year-old child while she was at work.

Burrows reportedly told officers she received a call “sometime after 9 p.m.” that the child was home alone.

According to the Morgantown Police Department, Burrows said she left the home before the babysitter arrived to watch the child.

Court documents say the Morgantown Fire Department and Code Enforcement found the child “locked inside her bedroom and boxes barricading the side that accesses to the bathroom.”

Burrows has been charged with child neglect creating substantial risk of injury. She is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $40,000 bond.

