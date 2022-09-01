Harrison County man sentenced to prison in death of infant son

(State of West Virginia)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man has been sentenced to not less than 15 years in prison and not more than life in the death of his infant son.

Harrison County Circuit Judge Thomas A. Bedell handed down the sentence Wednesday for Lucian Alexander Grayson, 19.

Grayson was charged last year in the death of one-month-old Rowan Cooper Grayson-Seech.

The sentence was reportedly wanted by the child’s mother, grandmothers and Harrison Prosecutor Rachel Romano for Grayson’s plea to death of a child by parent by child abuse.

At his plea hearing, Grayson said the boy wouldn’t stop crying and “something inside me snapped, and I shook him.”

He accepted the consequences for his actions during the sentencing hearing, saying he “made the worst possible mistake I could have made” and that he understood the severity of the sentence he received.

Grayson pleaded guilty to the death in April.

FOR PRIOR COVERAGE:

Injured infant dies, father charged with abuse

Charges upgraded for Harrison County man accused of shaking his one-month-old baby

Teen pleads guilty in shaken-baby death of one-month-old son

