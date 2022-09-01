Herbert Hoover student dies in Roane County crash

ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A juvenile died Wednesday evening during an accident along I-79 near Amma, West Virginia.

According to West Virginia State Police, the driver of the vehicle, traveling south, collided with the rear driver’s side of a flatbed commercial truck when attempting to navigate a right curve.

Troopers say the vehicle went under the truck’s bed during the crash.

The passenger, a student at Herbert Hoover, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to CAMC where she later passed away.

Herbert Hoover released the following statement regarding the student’s death.

“Elk River Family, please remember Coach Michael Strickland, our girls soccer coach, and his family in your thoughts and prayers. He and his daughter Leah were involved in a horrible accident last night coming home from a soccer game at Braxton County. Unfortunately, Leah did not survive. Leah, your amazing spirit will continue to shine and live through our girls soccer program and with the friends and lives you have touched within our community. Rest easy #17 #OnceAHuskyAlwaysAHusky”

Student support staff and counselors are offering support Thursday to students and staff at both Herbert Hoover High School and Elkview Middle School.

The Kanawha County Board of Education says it extends its deepest sympathies to the family and school communities and stands ready to help in any way.

