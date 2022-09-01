Herbert Hoover student dies in Roane County crash

(WCJB)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A juvenile died Wednesday evening during an accident along I-79 near Amma, West Virginia.

According to West Virginia State Police, the driver of the vehicle, traveling south, collided with the rear driver’s side of a flatbed commercial truck when attempting to navigate a right curve.

Troopers say the vehicle went under the truck’s bed during the crash.

The passenger, a student at Herbert Hoover, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to CAMC where she later passed away.

Herbert Hoover released the following statement regarding the student’s death.

“Elk River Family, please remember Coach Michael Strickland, our girls soccer coach, and his family in your thoughts and prayers. He and his daughter Leah were involved in a horrible accident last night coming home from a soccer game at Braxton County. Unfortunately, Leah did not survive. Leah, your amazing spirit will continue to shine and live through our girls soccer program and with the friends and lives you have touched within our community. Rest easy #17 #OnceAHuskyAlwaysAHusky

Student support staff and counselors are offering support Thursday to students and staff at both Herbert Hoover High School and Elkview Middle School.

The Kanawha County Board of Education says it extends its deepest sympathies to the family and school communities and stands ready to help in any way.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Medical examiner called after Clarksburg man falls out of apartment window
Medical examiner called after Clarksburg man falls out of apartment window
(Source: WDTV)
WVSP investigating complaint against Bridgeport trooper
coyote (Pixabay)
West Virginia DNR updates regulations for coyote night hunting
Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona
Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations

Latest News

CAMC, Mon Health officially merge to create Vandalia Health
Harrison County man sentenced to prison in death of infant son
Trabon Massey
Man accused of ‘shoving’ woman out of her moving vehicle, stealing it
Satoria Aaron
Woman accused of leading officers on multi-county pursuit after shoplifting
Jasmine Burrows
Child, 4, found locked in bedroom with boxes blocking access to bathroom, woman charged