Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | September 1, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday concluded August with sunny, mild conditions, and today will bring more sunshine, as a high-pressure system moves north of our region. This afternoon, skies will be mostly clear and sunny, with only a few clouds. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the low-80s, around average for the first day of September. Overnight, clouds will start building in from the southwest, leading to a mix of clouds, but we’ll be dry. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the low-60s. Tomorrow afternoon, skies will be partly sunny, with most of the clouds being upper-level clouds. Winds will come from the south at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the upper-80s in the lowlands and low-80s in the mountains, feeling hotter because of the humidity. So make sure to stay hydrated and cool. Over the weekend, the high-pressure system will move east, allowing moisture and warm air to flow in from the south. This results in partly to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-to-upper-80s for Labor Day weekend. Thanks to the moisture and daytime heating, we might also see a few isolated showers and storms on Saturday afternoon. So we are watching carefully More showers and thunderstorms are possible on Sunday and Monday, as a weak cold front interacts with the moisture. So our area could see more rain that interrupts any Labor Day plans. Then through the first half of next week, skies will be partly cloudy, and temperatures will be in the low-to-mid-80s. In short, today will be seasonable and sunny, and Labor Day weekend will be hot and partly cloudy, with scattered rain chances.

Today: Skies will be mostly clear and sunny, with only a few clouds. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the low-to-mid-80s, around average for early-September. Overall, today will be seasonable and sunny. High: 84.

Tonight: Clouds will start building in from out west during the overnight hours, leading to partly to mostly clear skies. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the upper-50s to low-60s. Overall, tonight will be mild and quiet, with some clouds. Low: 60.

Friday: Skies will be partly cloudy, so there will be filtered sunshine. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the upper-80s in the lowlands and low-to-mid-80s in the mountains, a few degrees above-average and feeling hotter because of the humidity and sunshine. So make sure to stay hydrated and cool. Overall, tomorrow will be hot and partly cloudy. High: 89.

Saturday: Skies will be partly cloudy, and winds will be light. A few areas may see isolated showers, mostly in the mountains. Besides that, most of us will stay dry. Temperatures will be in the upper-80s in the lowlands and mid-80s in the mountains, so make sure to stay hydrated and cool. Overall, Saturday will be hot and partly cloudy. High: 88.

