Kayla Smith’s Thursday Evening Forecast | September 1, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy first day of September! Meteorological autumn is upon us, but it’s certainly not going to feel that way tomorrow. Today, temperatures were about average in the low 80s for the lowlands and upper 70s for the mountains. Overnight, skies will stay mostly clear besides some thin cirrus clouds; patchy fog is also likely in the valleys tomorrow morning. After that, sky conditions will be similar to today’s, with some fair weather cumulus passing by. Temperatures will be much hotter, however, as winds will shift from coming out of the NW to coming out of the SW, drawing up warmer, moist air from the Gulf. This means humidity will be steadily increasing as well. So, even though increased cloud cover Saturday will keep temperatures from getting as high as Friday’s, it will still feel hot due to that rise in humidity. Saturday is looking to be mostly just clouds, but daytime heating and convection could conjure up a few late afternoon/early evening storms, especially in the mountains, but the potential exists for everyone in our area. It’s going to be more active on Sunday, where we are all likely to see on-again, off-again showers and storms throughout the entire day. The most rain is expected to fall on Labor Day, when the system causing all this holiday weekend turmoil gets closer to West Virginia. Storms will be active throughout the day, but none of this weekend’s storms are expected to be severe. A few light showers will linger into Tuesday, but more sun returns to the forecast by midweek.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 59

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and humid. High: 89

Saturday: Mostly cloudy; a few stray PM thunderstorms possible. High: 86

Sunday: Scattered showers and storms. High: 81

