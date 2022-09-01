Man accused of ‘shoving’ woman out of her moving vehicle, stealing it

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been charged after officers said he shoved a woman out of her moving vehicle and “took off” with it.

Officers were dispatched to an incident on Collins Ferry Road in Monongalia County on Tuesday, according to a criminal complaint.

The report says officers spoke with the victim who said 24-year-old Trabon Massey, of Philadelphia, was upset when she said she “did not want to be with him anymore.”

Massey allegedly “reached over and opened the driver side door and shoved her out of the moving vehicle.” She told officers she got up and told Massey to get out of the vehicle. When he started to leave, she “jumped on the hood of the vehicle.”

Court documents say the victim told officers Massey sped down Collins Ferry Road and turned into the Social Security Office where she was thrown from the vehicle.

Massey reportedly got out of the vehicle and tried to pick her up off the ground. When she told Massey to give her they keys, he allegedly “shoved her to the ground and took off with her vehicle.”

Officers said the vehicle was eventually found along the side of the interstate in Preston County with damage that left the vehicle undrivable.

Preston County deputies were able to locate Massey in a Bruceton Mills hotel, the report says.

The victim was treated for her injuries at Ruby Memorial Hospital, officers said.

Massey has been charged with malicious assault and grand larceny. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $25,000 bond.

