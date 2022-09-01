Neal Brown, Pat Narduzzi are ready for their first Brawl

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU head coach Neal Brown, and Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi have nearly identical all time head coaching records.

The two speak to the enthusiasm and emotion of preparing for a game like the Backyard Brawl.

“You want them to have extra juice, but you want them to have composure to so it’s a brawl, it’s a fight, we know they’ll come up here and there’s a lot of hate on our end, that’s what it comes down to in rivalry games so we’ll get our guys coached up, they’re well coached, I have a lot of respect for West Virginia and their coaching staff and their players,” said Pat Narduzzi.

“They don’t need a whole lot of speeches, they’ll be ready to go.. the ones that you really put some thought into, your speeches are the one where you’re worried about your emotional level going into it, and you know the key here is, this is gonna be a game where, obviously it’s your opener, which obviously is always high energy anyway, but the fact that you put in a rivalry game makes it even more emotional, you know so it’s gonna be about making sure we play the game with emotion, but not necessarily emotional.

