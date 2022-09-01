Officials explain how to be prepared for a disaster

Officials Explain How to be Prepared in a Disaster
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - September is National Preparedness Month. This year’s theme is “A Lasting Legacy: The Life You Built is Worth Protecting.”

Steve Wykoff, Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management in Upshur County, said being ready in the event of a disaster can help save your life.

“The purpose of National Preparedness Month is to ensure that the community, their families, their neighbors are ready for any natural or man-made disasters,” Wykoff said.

Police, fire and rescue personnel may not always be able to reach you quickly enough in an accident.

Wykoff stresses the importance of staying informed, making a plan, and getting involved. He said the community plays a big role in any emergency response and there are practical steps you can take to be prepared.

“They can take training classes as well as make emergency kits to prepare themselves and their families for disasters as well, that allows them to be prepared and to deal with whatever event has come up until emergency responders can get there,” said Wykoff.

Wykoff said it’s important for the community to stay strong in a natural disaster.

“Emergency management is important to ensure that the community is safe and is able to be resilient after natural disasters,” Wykoff said.

