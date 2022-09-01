Regina Gail “Jeannie” Hosey, 66 of Webster Springs, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at her home. She was born October 31, 1955 in Buckhannon to the late Leonard and Wilma Hall Riffle.

Jeannie was Christian by faith and was a devoted wife and mother. She worked for Mor-for-Less in Cherry Falls for many years and became friends with so many. She enjoyed working and was an avid reader.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson Erick Chase Davis and brothers Jim and Terry Riffle.

Jeannie is survived by her loving husband, Isaac “Ike” Hosey; children Jennifer (Wayne) Jordan, Lora (Boone) Hamrick, and Lee Hosey; sister Agnes Carpenter; grandchildren Jakob Payne, Leah Hamrick, Bryana Hughart, and Isaac Hosey; several nieces and nephews; and many extended family and friends to mourn her passing.

Friends may join the family for visitation on Sunday, September 4, 2022 from 6-9 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home. Funeral Services to celebrate Jeannie’s life will be held on Monday, September 5, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home with Pastor Kenneth Pritt officiating. Interment will follow in Big Run Cemetery, Diana.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com.

Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving Jeannie’s family.

