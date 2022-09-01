Renowned flutist set to perform at Glenville State

Lindsey Goodman
Lindsey Goodman(Glenville State University)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Renowned flutist and Glenville State University Adjunct Lecturer of Flute Lindsey Goodman is planning a masterclass and recital.

The recital is scheduled to be on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at Glenville State.

Her masterclass “So, What’s Next?” will take place at 3:00 p.m. in the Fine Arts Center Recital Hall.

The lecture will cover topics related to music careers and entrepreneurship.

At 7:00 p.m. that evening in the Fine Arts Center Auditorium, Goodman will be joined by Robert Frankenberry for a recital. Together, the pair are known as the Chrysalis Duo featuring Goodman on flute and Frankenberry on piano and tenor voice.

The recital will include a world premiere by Frankenberry called “Memory, Echoed,” Eldin Burton’s “Sonatine,” and works by composers Amy Williams, Akin Euba, and Vivian Fine.

Burton’s piece is a standard of the flute and piano repertoire, Williams is an American composer and friend of the duo, Euba is often known as “the father of African pianism,” and Fine is one of the most important American female composers of the 20th century.

Both events are free and open to the public.

Click here to learn more.

