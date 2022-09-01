Robinson Grand announces Halloween-themed movie nights

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Four films will be shown at the Robinson Grand throughout October as part of its Big Screen Screams for Halloween.

For the last month, film fans have been voting online for the films they would like to see at the Robinson Grand during the month of October.

From the original list of thirteen film, the top four have been selected and scheduled for big screen time.

“We had over 900 votes cast,” said Jason A Young, the Robinson Grand’s Program Manager. “We have taken the four with the most votes, each receiving more than 200 votes, and spread them out on our calendar throughout the month of October.”

Kicking off the month of Halloween classics is Scream (1996) on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 7 p.m.

The Sanderson sisters return to the Robinson Grand in Hocus Pocus (1993) on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 4 p.m.

“Unfortunately we don’t have a Friday the 13th this October,” said Young. “But we do have a Friday the 14th, and that is where we are going to program the 1980s slasher classic.”

Friday the 13th (1980) returns to the Robinson Grand on Friday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m.

The final film to be shown in October is the extended director’s cut of The Exorcist (1973) on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m.

“I think our audience made four great choices out of the awesome films we offered,” said Young. “Throw in the Clarksburg History Museum’s UFO event and fans actually have five films to enjoy in October.”

Tickets for each film are on sale now for $7. They can be purchased online or by calling the Robinson Grand ticket office at 855-773-6283.

