Summit leaders say reacord-breaking attendance is result of powerful speakers

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WVVA) - Thursday morning, United States Senator Shelley Moore Capito addressed the audience of the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce’s (WVCC) annual business summit.

Capito shared what she has been working on in Washington, highlighting energy, broadband, small businesses and her work to empower young females.

Those with the West Virginia Chamber say the presence of Senator Capito and the other speakers is pivotal to the event’s success.

“People continue to come back to the Business Summit because of all the great speakers that we have here,” shared Susan Labenski, Chair of the WVCC. “And to be able to talk about all the great things that are going on in West Virginia from healthcare to economics, to new businesses coming into the state- it’s just been a great, great start to our business summit.”

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.