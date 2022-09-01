VIDEO: Escaped prisoner captured in White Hall
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WHITE HALL, W.Va (WDTV) - An escaped prisoner is back in custody after being caught in White Hall.
Video captured by a 5 News reporter on the scene shows moments before officers found the man.
He was taken into custody around 5:30 p.m. Thursday near McDonald’s in White Hall.
It’s unclear how the man escaped custody or what he was arrested for initially.
Officers told 5 News more details will be released Friday morning.
