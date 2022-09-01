Woman accused of leading officers on multi-county pursuit after shoplifting

Satoria Aaron
Satoria Aaron(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WHITE HALL, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman has been charged after officers said she shoplifted from a store and led police on a multi-county pursuit.

Officers were dispatched to Walmart in White Hall around 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday for a shoplifter who was attempting to flee, according to a criminal complaint.

As officers arrived on scene, Satoria Aaron, 26, “got into a vehicle and was headed toward the fuel center” in a black Ford. Officers reportedly attempted to block Aaron in, but she “backed up and ran into the front of [a] marked police cruiser” and fled.

Aaron fled toward the Public Safety Building and south onto White Hall Boulevard, where she passed several cars in no passing zones and hit speeds of 75 mph in a 45 mph zone, according to court documents. She continued into Taylor County when she spun out in a wet curve and struck the ditch.

Officers said Aaron then proceeded back north on White Hall Boulevard toward White Hall, ran the red light at the McDonald’s intersection and turned north onto I-79. She allegedly hit speeds of 110 mph in the 55 mph construction zone and almost struck several vehicles.

The report says Aaron continued to Colfax Road toward Taylor County and turned onto Shady Lane.

She “drove through several yards before coming to a stop” and refused to comply with officers, according to the criminal complaint.

Officers said they had to pepper spray Aaron to remove her from the vehicle. They recovered five items that were stolen from Walmart and discovered the license plate on the vehicle was fake after she was taken into custody. Aaron also had a driver’s license that was suspended in Michigan.

Aaron has been charged with grand larceny and fleeing with reckless indifference. She is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $50,012 bond.

