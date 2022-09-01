WVSP searching for runaways out of Randolph County

Authorities are asking for help locating two runaway juveniles out of Randolph County.
Runaway juveniles
Runaway juveniles(WVSP)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are asking for help locating two runaway juveniles out of Randolph County.

West Virginia State Police said Konner Ferrell and Peyton Yonkosky, both 16, left the Elkins Mountain School Oak Ridge Campus in Gilman late Wednesday night.

WVSP says the teens were wearing all black clothing and are possibly on bicycles.

Anyone who sees them is asked to call their local 911 center or local WVSP detachment.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Medical examiner called after Clarksburg man falls out of apartment window
Medical examiner called after Clarksburg man falls out of apartment window
(Source: WDTV)
WVSP investigating complaint against Bridgeport trooper
coyote (Pixabay)
West Virginia DNR updates regulations for coyote night hunting
Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona
Sparkz
Electric battery maker to locate factory in northern WVa

Latest News

Battery manufacturer coming to Taylor County.
Company coming to Taylor County to create hundreds of jobs for displaced mine workers
Several Clarksburg streets to close for Italian Heritage Festival
Youth Farm
Harrison County Commission opens bid for youth farm construction
Jenkins Subaru donates $6k to Rock Cave Elementary
Jenkins Subaru donates $6k to Rock Cave Elementary