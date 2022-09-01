WVSP searching for runaways out of Randolph County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are asking for help locating two runaway juveniles out of Randolph County.

West Virginia State Police said Konner Ferrell and Peyton Yonkosky, both 16, left the Elkins Mountain School Oak Ridge Campus in Gilman late Wednesday night.

WVSP says the teens were wearing all black clothing and are possibly on bicycles.

Anyone who sees them is asked to call their local 911 center or local WVSP detachment.

