WVU Innovation Corporation welcomes Hope Gas as first tenant

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia University Innovation Corporation announced Hope Gas will be the first tenant in its Chestnut Ridge Road facility.

“We are delighted that Hope Gas will be the first tenant in the WVU Innovation Corporation, as we feel their innovation spirit in the energy domain falls well in line with our desire to serve as a catalyst for economic growth,” Stacey K. Armstrong, president of the WVU Innovation Corporation, said. “We look forward to building this new partnership with Hearthstone and to welcoming other innovation-minded businesses into the facility as well.”

Hope Gas was acquired on Wednesday by Hearthstone Company, a holding company that owns natural gas and water distribution utilities across seven states.

“Hope Gas’ long history and deep roots in West Virginia over the past 123 years make it a vital part of the West Virginia landscape and a driver of future West Virginia prosperity, and we are so excited to bring back the Hope Gas name,” Morgan O’Brien, president and CEO of Hope Gas, said. “Over the next 18 months, we will be hiring more than 100 local people, meaning your entire natural gas service will soon be provided by your friends and neighbors right here in the Mountain State. Hope Gas is excited to create new family-sustaining jobs in West Virginia and to work with state and local leaders on an economic strategy to grow West Virginia.”

Hope Gas will open its corporate headquarters in 35,000 square feet of the Innovation Corporation’s 55,000 square foot office building.

WVU and the West Virginia University Health System officially took ownership of the 1.1 million square foot property in March and have been handling daily operations of the facility since.

The facility previously served as the Mylan pharmaceutical manufacturing facility.

