Over 200 vendors support annual Jane Lew Fireman Festival

LEWIS COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The annual Jane Lew Firemen Festival kicked off on Friday, and over 200 vendors came out to display their artwork and goods in support of the fire station.

“We have probably around 200 vendors this year.It’s our biggest fundraiser of the year,” Jason Smith, Assistant Chief of Jane Lew Fire-Department, said.

The fire department collects proceeds from vendors through the 3 day event.

“We get proceeds from the crafters that set up here and we also have boot day collecting money in the road and we also have the kitchen we sell hot dogs and some other stuff,” Smith said.

Along with supporting the fire station, visitors are encouraged to support local small businesses, like Jesse Campbell and his wife who have been a vendor for over 20 years.

“22 years of being here at the fire department in Jane Lew in this nice little community”, Jesse Campbell, Kettle Corn Vendor, said. “We think that it provides everybody an opportunity to get out and just be who they are and enjoy the day.”

Even new vendors like “Howe Sweet It Is” says they look forward to this event every year to connect show off their products and to help the fire station.

“The turnout is fantastic this year so far we have been really busy this morning its the first day out of three well be here till Sunday the community people come out from all over to support local vendors and crafters and support the local economy and we always encourage people to buy local,” Stephen Howe, Honey and Beeswax Vendor, said.

The festival goes until Sunday.

