Community celebrates neighbor’s 102nd birthday

Family and friends celebrate Lenora's 102.
Family and friends celebrate Lenora's 102.
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Family, friends, and members of the community gathered together for Lenora Thomason’s 102 birthday.

Her daughter-in-law said that they had a similar event for Thomason’s 100 birthday and were grateful they could do it again for her 102.

The neighbors got together and decked out their cars, golf carts, and motorcycles in birthday decorations to hold a parade throughout the neighborhood.

Thomason’s son, Charles, said he was grateful for the kindness of others.

“I thought that it was phenomenal that the neighbors think that much of us,” he said.

The parade was led by Upshur County Chief Deputy Mike Coffman, who lived in the neighborhood.

