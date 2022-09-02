Crews respond to structure fire in Clarksburg

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Several emergency crews responded to a structure fire in Clarksburg Friday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 12:45 p.m. on Scenic View Drive, according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

Authorities have not reported any injuries in the fire as of 1:10 p.m.

The fire reportedly started in a garage. Officials could not confirm if any nearby structures have been affected by the fire.

Responding agencies include Anmoore, Bridgeport, Lost Creek, Nutter Fort and Stonewood Fire Departments.

The photo below shows black smoke from the fire near Rt. 50 and I-79.

Crews respond to structure fire in Clarksburg(WDTV)

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

