Dorothy J. Garrett Kehrer, 87, of Clarksburg passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, September 1, 2022 in a local nursing home following a brief illness. She was born in Worthington on November 7, 1934, a daughter of the late Paul Basil and Josephine Elizabeth Blackburn Garrett. She was married to Albert Frank Kehrer on November 12, 1955, who preceded her in death on August 18, 2017 after 61 years of marriage. Surviving are three sons, Frank E. Kehrer and his wife Betty of Buckhannon, Albert P. “Al” Kehrer and his wife Stacey of Bridgeport, and William G. “Bill” Kehrer and his significant other Rhonda Wolfe of Clarksburg; three daughters, Dianna K. Urse of Fairmont, Doris Curley and her husband Tom of Wilmington, NC, and Sue Ellen Beebe and her husband Albert of Alma, WV; 15 grandchildren, Linda Butcher and her significant other Robin Wilson, Christina Wilson, Dean Thorniley, Melinda Backlund, Sunshine Thorniley, Joplin Kehrer, Broden Michael Kehrer, Raeanna Urse, Jay Brandon Urse and his wife Jill Sherman, Brittany Urse, Corey Urse, Katelyn Yost and her husband Christopher, Daniel J. Wilson, Rebecca Flint and her husband Brian, Kristen Bassell and her husband Terry; great grandson, Uriah Bassell and several additional great and great great grandchildren; one sister, Paulette Morgan; two sons-in-law, Clifford Thorniley and Lynn Butcher; and several nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by three daughters, Helen Thorniley and twin daughters Linda and Lana Kehrer; one grandson, Bonn David Kehrer; one sister, Joann Bowen; and one brother-in-law, Philip “Satch” Morgan. Dorothy was the previous owner of City Window Cleaners and was a member of the Wesley United Methodist church in Ellenboro. She was the first female Exaulted Ruler of the Clarksburg Lodge No. 482 B.P.O. Elks, having served two terms, and was a life long volunteer at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center and the WV Veterans Nursing Facility. She was also a member of the Grange Organization. Dorothy loved to sing and play the piano, was an avid WVU and Pittsburgh Steelers football fan and was proudly voted the Ritchie County Belle at the Ritchie County Fair. The family would like to extend a special Thank You to all of Dorothy’s caregivers for their loving care and compassion at the hospitals, nursing facility and at home. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Sunday, September 4, 2022 from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm where funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 11:00 am with Brad Cottrill presiding. Interment will be in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.