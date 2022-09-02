Funeral service honors life of K-9 Officer Axel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - City leaders spoke about who K-9 Officer Axel was and what he meant to the Charleston Police Department.

Chief of Police Tyke Hunt said Axel made the ultimate sacrifice while tracking down a wanted man in the woods, armed and willing to shoot so that other officers could go home to their families Saturday night.

“The canine role in law enforcement was created for a specific purpose and that purpose was to address dangerous situations,” said Hunt. “Situation that in the past have proven to have a high probability of injury or death.”

Chief Hunt said Axel was an impressive, successful canine officer, he worked very hard for the department as one of six. Hunt also said Axel followed his handler’s final command to ‘heel’ until he took his last breath beside his partner Ptl. Clendenin.

“Your department is here healing to you one last time,” said Hunt.

Hunt said he could hear the lump in Ptl. Clendenin’s throat Saturday over the phone. He said his partner K-9 Officer Axel saved his life along with the other officers that were at the scene.

Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin also spoke about the bravery and sacrifice Axel and other K-9′s at the department have faced.

“All of our canines that we have lost over the years, may they hear the words ‘well done,” said Goodwin.

Goodwin shared that Axel came home with the Clendenin family the same week as their newborn baby about a year ago.

Charleston Police Department Deputy Chief Scott Dempsee knew Axel was more than an officer, he spoke to Axel’s family, the Clendenins and their two children.

“We are truly sorry for your grief and your loss but everybody in this Grand Hall, everybody watching, is right beside you,” said Dempsey.

Cpl. Makenzie White from the Hurricane Police Department knew the bond Axel had with his handler Ptl. Clendenin because she is a handler too.

“We consider the police dog a police officer as well we treat them just the same so it is important for me and my department to show our support,” said White. “They are meant to go in before we go it doesn’t make it any easier but he did his job and made the ultimate sacrifice for these officers at the end of the day.”

Another K-9 handler with the department presented a statement from Ptl. Clendenin’s wife.

Axel had been on the Charleston Police force for about a year before he gave his life serving the city of Charleston.

