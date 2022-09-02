GameChanger announces opening of traveling exhibit

GameChanger holds event for families.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - GameChanger together with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the DEA Educational Foundation is opening a traveling exhibit Drugs: Costs and Consequences inside the West Virginia Culture Center at the West Virginia State Museum.

“I can’t tell you how elated I am that we are bringing such a highly acclaimed exhibit to West Virginia,” Governor and GameChanger Head Coach, Jim Justice said. “This is another fine example of our commitment to Prevention Education for our children and families in West Virginia. Through GameChanger and all our excellent Prevention Groups in the state, we will continue to bring cutting edge Prevention initiatives to battle Opioid and Substance Misuse until we get rid of it completely.”

A Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Reception is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 3 p.m.

The exhibit will be available to all West Virginia students as well as the general public until Jan. 15, 2023.

GameChanger Executive Director Joe Boczek says he continues to be overwhelmed and humbled by the support and progress GameChanger has made in just three years of existence.

Visited by more than 22 million people since its inception, the exhibit developed by the DEA Museum, reveals the full costs and consequences of drug abuse and presents a historical overview of the impact of drugs on society.

