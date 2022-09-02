House Call: Men’s Cancer Screening Pt. 2

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Welcome back to UHC’s House Call on WDTV. Cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide, and men have higher rates of getting and dying from cancer than women. Cancer screening is one way of utilizing preventive health services, and it’s important for the early detection of cancer. Dr. Maggie Lowther joins us to talk about how you can get screened.

1). At what age should men consider a colorectal cancer screening and a prostate cancer screening?

If you are 45 to 75 years old, get a colorectal cancer screening regularly. You should start getting screened for colorectal cancer soon after turning 45 and get screened regularly until you are 75.

Middle-aged men should talk to their doctor about the possible benefits of a prostate cancer screening. The goal of screening for prostate cancer is to find cancers that may be at high risk for spreading if not treated, and to find any cancer before it spreads.

Younger men tend to be diagnosed with testicular cancer, usually between the ages of 15 and 35 years old. Most testicular cancers can be cured, but there is a risk of infertility after treatment.

2). What are some of the correlations between known risk factors and cancer?

It is usually not possible to know exactly why one person develops cancer and another does not. Research has shown that certain risk factors may increase a person’s chances of developing cancer. Most people would not be surprised by the link between smoking and cancer, as it is well-known.

You may be surprised by the fact that drinking alcohol raises your risk of getting colorectal cancer, but also cancer of the mouth, throat, esophagus, larynx (voice box), liver, and breast as well. The more you drink, the higher your risk. The risk of cancer is much higher for those who drink alcohol and also use tobacco.

You may also be surprised by the fact that about 40% of all cancers are associated with overweight and obesity. People with obesity may have an increased risk of several types of cancer, including cancers of the breast, colon, rectum, endometrium (lining of the uterus), esophagus, kidney, pancreas, and gallbladder.

3). Remind us about the Men’s Health Screening at UHC Family Medicine?

UHC is holding a Men’s Health Event on Wednesday, September 14, from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m., at UHC Family Medicine, on the 5th Floor of the Physician’s Office Building, next to the hospital.

It is a no charge Men’s Health Screening.

The screening includes:

Testicular Screening

Manual Prostate Exam

Take Home FIT Test

PSA Lab Draw

Patient Education

