Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | September 2, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - For the past few days, a high-pressure system brought sunny skies and rising temperatures to West Virginia. Today, that system will move east, allowing warmer air and moisture to flow in from the south. As a result, today, skies will be partly clear and sunny, with increased clouds during the afternoon and evening. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the upper-80s in some areas, feeling slightly hotter because of the sunshine and humidity. So make sure to stay hydrated and cool if heading out today. Overnight, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with light winds. Temperatures will drop into the mid-60s. Tomorrow, skies will be mostly cloudy in the morning. Then during the afternoon, our region could see an increased chance of rain, with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms popping up. So some areas may see rain, but most of us stay dry. It’s not until the evening hours that rain showers and thunderstorms become more widespread. Besides that, winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the mid-80s. Then on Sunday and Monday, a cold front from the northwest will push into NCWV, combining with moisture from the south to produce scattered showers and thunderstorms. So expect plenty of rain chances in the area. While models do vary in terms of precipitation amounts, we’ll likely see enough to result in slick roads, so make sure to give yourself extra time on the roads. Rain showers continue into Tuesday, and it’s not until after Wednesday that we get a break from the rain. All the while, temperatures will be in the low-80s for much of next week, around average for this time of year. In short, today will be hot and partly sunny, and Labor Day weekend will bring increased rain chances.

Today: Skies will be partly cloudy, with most of the clouds during the afternoon and evening. Besides that, there will be sunshine at times. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the upper-80s in the lowlands and mid-80s in the mountains, above-average for this time of year. Overall, expect a hot, partly sunny day. High: 89.

Tonight: Skies will be mostly cloudy, and winds will be light. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s. Overall, expect a warm, mild night. Low: 67.

Saturday: Skies will be mostly cloudy, with an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible during the afternoon and evening hours. Besides that, winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the mid-to-upper-80s in the lowlands, and low-to-mid-80s in the mountains, a few degrees above-average for this time of year. Overall, tomorrow will be warm and cloudy, with a slight chance of rain. High: 87.

Sunday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms will push into West Virginia throughout the day, mostly in the afternoon and evening hours. So you may need some extra time on the roads to account for the rain. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in low-80s. Overall, Sunday will be cloudy and rainy at times, and temperatures will be around average for this time of year. High: 81.

