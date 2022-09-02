Local parent brings awareness to school dress code policies

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The last thing Ashton Huseman expected when she sent her daughter to school on Monday was for her to come home with a dress code violation.

“I kind of look at her and I’m thinking ‘for what?’ and she puts her arms up. When her arms go up, it happens to me too, that little bit of her belly showed,” Huseman said.

Huseman said she didn’t understand why her daughter was dress coded for this.

She decided to look into this further and planned an experiment with her son.

“I purposely found a shirt that was maybe a half size too small, but it fit him. He looked fine. But when he raised his arms, same amount, just a little bit showed, and I sent him to school. He came home, and they said nothing,” said Huseman.

Huseman said she was told her daughter’s outfit was a distraction.

Her daughter, Brooklynn, disagrees.

“I really don’t think that it was,” said Brooklynn, a 6th grade student.

Huseman said her frustration isn’t with the school district, but rather dress code policies like this in general.

She said she’s seen similar situations in other places.

She shared her daughter’s experience on Facebook, and found a community of other parents whose daughters were dress coded for similar things.

Monongalia County Schools superintendent, Eddie Campbell, said the district is now using a gender-neutral dress code policy.

“One of the big things that we did was we made the language in it gender neutral because that’s been a big criticism regionally, and nationally, about dress codes,” Campbell said. “Some folks feel that it tends to target some of our young female students. There’s probably a lot of truth to that, but I think we’ve learned lessons over the years, and that was one of the goals of our guidelines: to create gender neutral guidelines.”

Huseman hopes to see change within school dress code policies, and says she doesn’t want to see more little girls being quote “sexualized” for wearing clothes.

“The message is saying it’s a girl’s responsibility to keep boys from being distracted, when if a boy can’t control himself, that’s his problem, not hers.”

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.