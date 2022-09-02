Marion County teacher wins statewide teaching award

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County teacher was selected for an award from the West Virginia Schools of Diversion and Transition.

Administrators acknowledged academic growth and development and outstanding teachers who support students housed in juvenile services facilities.

Maria Kazda, a math teacher at Academy Programs in Fairmont, was selected for the Superintendent Award for her outstanding achievement and dedication to students.

“Every student has the right to high-quality instruction and rigorous content so they may learn, grow, and discover opportunities for achievement,” said WVSDT Superintendent Jacob Green. “With all of the hard work and dedication that our teachers, staff and students exhibited the past year, it was important that we took the time to recognize their efforts and celebrate their successes.”

The following were selected as winners of awards at the conference:

The Beckley Center School in Beckley won the Math Award for having the highest yearly average growth in Scholastic Math Inventory for the 2021-2022 school year.

The Reading Award was presented to Ronald C. Mulholland Juvenile Center of Wheeling for their highest yearly average growth in the Scholastic Reading Inventory.

Matthew Fuller, a math teacher at Cammack Children’s Center in Huntington, was recognized as the Teacher of the Year for his work supporting students.

The WVDST provides educational services to over 6,000 juveniles and adults in 56 residential and other state-operated facilities.

