More than $370,000 raised for disaster relief in W.Va., Ky.

WHEELING, W.Va (WDTV) - Catholic parishes in West Virginia raised more than $370,000 to support recovery efforts related to the series of natural disasters in southern West Virginia and eastern Kentucky from May to August.

Most Rev. Mark Brennan, Bishop of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston, said $369,557 was collected at Masses on August 13-14 throughout the state and an additional $695 was given directly to Catholic Charities West Virginia (CCWVa).

The support goes directly to the humanitarian and recovery efforts of Catholic Charities as well as their partner agencies in both states.

“Flooding is overwhelming, every home is an individual story and has its own history, we work to keep families stable, sometimes years, as they literally put their lives back together,” said Beth Zarate, Catholic Charities West Virginia President and CEO.

According to the WV Emergency Management Division, between May 6 and Aug. 15, there were 858 reports of flood damage due in eight counties of the state, including Doddridge County.

