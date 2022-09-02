More than $370,000 raised for disaster relief in W.Va., Ky.

A mining and metals company donated thousands of dollars to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood...
A mining and metals company donated thousands of dollars to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund.(MGN Online)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHEELING, W.Va (WDTV) - Catholic parishes in West Virginia raised more than $370,000 to support recovery efforts related to the series of natural disasters in southern West Virginia and eastern Kentucky from May to August.

Most Rev. Mark Brennan, Bishop of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston, said $369,557 was collected at Masses on August 13-14 throughout the state and an additional $695 was given directly to Catholic Charities West Virginia (CCWVa).

The support goes directly to the humanitarian and recovery efforts of Catholic Charities as well as their partner agencies in both states.

“Flooding is overwhelming, every home is an individual story and has its own history, we work to keep families stable, sometimes years, as they literally put their lives back together,” said Beth Zarate, Catholic Charities West Virginia President and CEO.

According to the WV Emergency Management Division, between May 6 and Aug. 15, there were 858 reports of flood damage due in eight counties of the state, including Doddridge County.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Escaped prisoner captured in White Hall
VIDEO: Escaped prisoner captured in White Hall
Medical examiner called after Clarksburg man falls out of apartment window
Medical examiner called after Clarksburg man falls out of apartment window
coyote (Pixabay)
West Virginia DNR updates regulations for coyote night hunting
Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations
(Source: WDTV)
WVSP investigating complaint against Bridgeport trooper

Latest News

Maria Kazda, a math teacher at Academy Programs in Fairmont, was selected for the...
Marion County teacher wins statewide teaching award
Clarksburg structure fire
Crews respond to structure fire in Clarksburg
Clarksburg structure fire
Clarksburg structure fire
Ginseng season
Ginseng season now open, continues through November