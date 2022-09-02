VA to provide abortions in certain cases, regardless of state laws

The rule specifically protects women who seek abortions and VA providers who perform them from...
By CNN
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(CNN) - Some veterans will soon be able to obtain abortions, no matter what state they live in.

The Biden administration submitted a new rule allowing the Veterans Affairs health care system to provide abortions when the mother’s life is at risk or in cases of rape or incest.

Women will not be required to provide police reports or other evidence of rape or incest.

It makes no difference if those exceptions are not permitted in a particular state. The VA’s federal mandate will usurp local and state laws.

The rule specifically protects women who seek abortions and VA providers who perform them from liability under any such law.

Once published in the federal register, the policy will go into effect immediately while being open for public comment for 30 days.

The new rule applies to all veterans and their beneficiaries covered under VA health plans.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

