West Virginia crew responds to wildfires in western US

(KFSN via CNN Newsource)
(KFSN via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia Division of Forestry crew has returned to the state after about three weeks helping contain fires in northern California.

The agency said the crew included 11 division employees and nine trained for wildfire suppression. They left Aug. 11 and returned Thursday.

The crew helped around Willows, California, in the Mendocino National Forest and responded to the Kennedy Fire, which was caused by an automobile accident, the division said. The crew was reassigned to the Six Rivers Lightning Complex near Willow Creek.

Others from the division have been assigned to the Four Corners Fire on the Payette National Forest in Idaho, and one forester is a dispatcher in Grangeville, Idaho, the division said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Escaped prisoner captured in White Hall
VIDEO: Escaped prisoner captured in White Hall
Medical examiner called after Clarksburg man falls out of apartment window
Medical examiner called after Clarksburg man falls out of apartment window
coyote (Pixabay)
West Virginia DNR updates regulations for coyote night hunting
Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations
Jasmine Burrows
Child, 4, found locked in bedroom with boxes blocking access to bathroom, woman charged

Latest News

WVU Medicine Health Report: Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
WVU Medicine Health Report: Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
WVU Medicine Health Report: Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
WVU Medicine Health Report: Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Family and friends celebrate Lenora's 102.
Community celebrates neighbor’s 102nd birthday
City leaders spoke about Officer Axel's sacrifice to the community he served and his family.
Funeral service honors life of K-9 Officer Axel