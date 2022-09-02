Woman charged after meth found inches from a child

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman has been charged after officers said they found meth inches from a child and a meth pipe next to a baby bottle.

Officers responded to an overdose at a home in Marion County on Thursday and provided medical care to a man with a “severe laceration to his hand,” according to a criminal complaint.

While on the scene, officers said they began to clear the home to look for possible other overdose victims and saw “multiple items of drug paraphernalia in plain view” throughout the home, including a meth pipe with residue next to a baby bottle, a plastic marijuana bowl with residue next to a bed where a child sleeps and multiple foils with drug residue on them throughout the home.

The report says multiple used needles were also found throughout the home. Officers also reportedly found a bag with needles and multiple vials of solution next to a crib.

Officers found Trina Thorne, 45, a resident of the home, walking on Fairmont Ave. with a 2-year-old child, according to court documents.

A purse was located on the handle of the stroller the child was in, and officers said approximately three grams of drugs were found inside of Thorne’s wallet that was “only several inches away from the child.” The drugs found field-tested positive for methamphetamine.

Thorne has been charged with child neglect creating risk of injury. She is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

