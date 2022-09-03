5th Quarter: Week 2 Highlights

Recaps from week two match-ups across North-Central West Virginia
WDTV 5TH QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS LOGO
WDTV 5TH QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS LOGO(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s week 2 of high school football! Let’s take a look at some of the highlights from around the region:

Tyler Consolidated - Doddridge County

Oak Glen - Robert C. Byrd

Bridgeport - Morgantown

Linsly - Fairmont Senior

East Fairmont - Grafton

Webster County - Gilmer County

Liberty - South Harrison

Braxton County - Lewis County

University - Parkersburg South

Tucker County - Tygarts Valley

Ripley - Buckhannon-Upshur

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jodin Beaudoin
Escaped prisoner captured in White Hall identified
Coal miner killed in West Virginia coal mine incident
Medical examiner called after Clarksburg man falls out of apartment window
Medical examiner called after Clarksburg man falls out of apartment window
coyote (Pixabay)
West Virginia DNR updates regulations for coyote night hunting
Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations

Latest News

Neal Brown, Pat Narduzzi speak on emotion going into the Brawl
Neal Brown, Pat Narduzzi are ready for their first Brawl
Mike Molinari talks about W.Va. natives being in the Backyard Brawl
Mike Molinari talks about W.Va. natives being in the Backyard Brawl
Braylyn Sparks
Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: Philip Barbour’s Braylyn Sparks
JT Daniels
JT Daniels named starting Quarterback for WVU