5th Quarter: Week 2 Highlights
Recaps from week two match-ups across North-Central West Virginia
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s week 2 of high school football! Let’s take a look at some of the highlights from around the region:
Tyler Consolidated - Doddridge County
Oak Glen - Robert C. Byrd
Bridgeport - Morgantown
Linsly - Fairmont Senior
East Fairmont - Grafton
Webster County - Gilmer County
Liberty - South Harrison
Braxton County - Lewis County
University - Parkersburg South
Tucker County - Tygarts Valley
Ripley - Buckhannon-Upshur
