CJ Dondaldson shines as a true freshman gem for Mountaineers

Donaldson amassed 125 yards on seven carries vs Pitt
By Tyler Kennett
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - When CJ Donaldson was recruited, he was told that he would be in the mix for tight end, receiver and running back. The true freshman is the true meaning of the typical “athlete” position assigned to players without a role. He can do it all for the Mountaineers, especially at running back.

CJ Donaldson points the Pitt defenders to a first down after a huge gain
CJ Donaldson points the Pitt defenders to a first down after a huge gain(WDTV)

“It was talked about: me playing receiver, running back and tight end,” said freshman running back CJ Donaldson on his recruitment process. “I was expecting it, but not this fast. When the opportunity came, I took it.”

Making the transition from one side of the offensive line to the other is a typical change in position that is seen during fall camp periods.

CJ Donaldson
CJ Donaldson(WDTV)

Changing a position is always a challenge, but Donaldson’s move from tight end to running back ahead of playing in his first game as a true freshman is impressive considering his statline.

“When you first get the ball, like behind the line of scrimmage, it’s different techniques,” said Donaldson on the difference between running back and receiver. “When you break through that first level, the second one is natural. I’ve been doing this since high school. Making people miss is my thing, I guess you could say.”

CJ Donaldson celebrates in front of the Pitt student section following his first college...
CJ Donaldson celebrates in front of the Pitt student section following his first college touchdown(WDTV)

Donaldson’s statline versus Pitt showcases the potential for him to become a star player for the Mountaineers.

125 yards, 7 carries (long 44), 17.9 yards per carry, 1 blocked punt and 1 TD

CJ Donaldson celebrates after blocking a punt vs Pitt
CJ Donaldson celebrates after blocking a punt vs Pitt(WDTV)

For head coach Neal Brown, though, it’s no surprise:

“CJ Donaldson, you all have heard me talk about him the whole camp,” said coach Brown when asked to evaluate Donaldson’s performance. “I’m not surprised. He’s a football player.”

