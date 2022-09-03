Mountaineer World Kickoff Show - Week One

Presented by Benny’s Boot Hill
Mountaineer World Kickoff Show: D Block
By Casey Kay
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Welcome to the first edition of the Mountaineer World Kickoff Show presented by Benny’s Boot Hill.

Backyard Brawl History, Additions to WVU football in the offseason

WVU offense/defensive breakdown, JT Daniels

Pitt Breakdown

Interview with former Mountaineer player/coach and current broadcaster, Wolfman

WVU fans heading to the Brawl, Backyard Brawl uniforms

A look at Neal Brown vs. Pat Narduzzi, OC Frank Cignetti Jr.’s ties to West Virginia, Mike O’Laughlin

Interview with current Morgantown Head Coach, former WVU football player Sean Biser, his son Kaden Biser is now following in his footsteps, suiting up with the Mountaineers.

Big 12 Breakdown, what’s in store for WVU this season, Mountaineer players to watch this year

A special guest, our furry friend Bee makes her prediction for the winner of the Backyard Brawl

