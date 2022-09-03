The return of the Backyard Brawl

A strong fourth quarter gives Pitt the victory 38-31
By Casey Kay
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 1:35 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PITTSBURGH, W.Va (WDTV) - After 11 years, the Backyard Brawl returned on Thursday night in Pittsburgh.

The crowd at Acrisure stadium was the largest crowd any sporting event in Pittsburgh has ever seen, totaling 70,622.

It was a brawl until the very end, a back and forth effort from both the Panthers and Mountaineers left Pitt on top after two touchdowns late in the fourth quarter, winning the 105th meetup 38-31.

WVU returns to Morgantown for their home opener on Sat. Aug 10th to take on Kansas.

